Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,397. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $98.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.