Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

