Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently:

12/31/2019 – Johnson & Johnson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

12/18/2019 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J has been witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, the unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline/line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. Share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. Moreover, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These are an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have slightly outperformed the industry this year”

12/17/2019 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

11/27/2019 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $145.47. 232,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

