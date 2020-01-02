Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.09

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 9387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.