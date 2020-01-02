Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.84

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.84 and last traded at $148.32, with a volume of 699122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

