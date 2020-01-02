Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.13

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.13 and last traded at $117.02, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

