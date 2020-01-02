Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.69

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 402.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.