Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.69

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
