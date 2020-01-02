ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.85

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 857263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 696,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,267 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

