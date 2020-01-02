Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.45

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 213371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.44.

Get Linde alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.