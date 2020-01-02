Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $91.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 23909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

