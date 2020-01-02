Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.40

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.40 and last traded at $140.84, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

