Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $128.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $96.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $474.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $486.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $546.40 million to $555.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 472.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,249. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.