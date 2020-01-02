GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $94.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $93.77 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $86.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $366.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. 3,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $788.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

