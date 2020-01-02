Analyzing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -16.50% -37.31% -24.23% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 6.62 -$4.53 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $21.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.08%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

