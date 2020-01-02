Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.70

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 1515539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,698,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Zayo Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 630,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

