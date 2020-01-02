Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.70

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 1515539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.
In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,698,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Zayo Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 630,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
