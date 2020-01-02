iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.03

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 260726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,946,000 after purchasing an additional 492,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

