Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.25

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 4309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

