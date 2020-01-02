Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.25

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 4309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
