Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.39

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.39 and last traded at $219.33, with a volume of 4361823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

