Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.39

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.39 and last traded at $219.33, with a volume of 4361823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.10.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.49.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
