iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.39

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 65269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

