iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.39

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 65269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJR)
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
