Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.21

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.21 and last traded at $124.74, with a volume of 174831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.