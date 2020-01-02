iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 11599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
About iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)
iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.
