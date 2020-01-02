iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 11599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 313.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 152,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

