iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $245.51

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $245.51 and last traded at $244.61, with a volume of 8698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

