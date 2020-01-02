iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $245.51

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $245.51 and last traded at $244.61, with a volume of 8698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.15.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.