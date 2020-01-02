SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $377.59

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $377.59 and last traded at $374.58, with a volume of 56492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $674,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

