Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $10,518.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

