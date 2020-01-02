Linfinity (LFC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,264.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Linfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Linfinity has a total market cap of $147,443.00 and approximately $26,264.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

