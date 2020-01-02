BaaSid (BAAS) Price Down 17.7% This Week

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $44,386.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

