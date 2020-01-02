EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0064

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $196,226.00 and $124.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,926,245 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,539 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

