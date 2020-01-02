ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $80,919.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041157 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00578414 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,247,543 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.