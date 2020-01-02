Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Intrexon posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of XON stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Intrexon has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $891.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XON. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrexon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intrexon by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrexon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

