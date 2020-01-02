Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,403. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.