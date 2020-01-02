Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,871.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $37,871.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011199 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.