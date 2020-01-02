Soma Trading Up 2.5% This Week (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Soma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $171,436.00 and approximately $58,494.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soma has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00059157 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00085910 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

