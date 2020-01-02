QYNO Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. In the last week, QYNO has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $461.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.