Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,653.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Thingschain has a total market cap of $13,653.00 and $4,681.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00059157 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00085910 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

