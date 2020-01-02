Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.50

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 11449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anixter International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

