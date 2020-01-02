OPCoinX Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,076.00 (OPCX)

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One OPCoinX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, OPCoinX has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. OPCoinX has a market capitalization of $23,076.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OPCoinX Coin Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 163,045,629 coins. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official . OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

