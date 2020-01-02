Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.90

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 27976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

