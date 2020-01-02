Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.19

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

