Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after buying an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $9,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GMLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 125,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

