$179.76 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $179.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.85 million. GasLog reported sales of $188.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $648.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.01 million to $664.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $765.26 million, with estimates ranging from $749.95 million to $773.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 4,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. GasLog has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

