KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.62

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.62 and last traded at $180.72, with a volume of 14203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in KLA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

