Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.42

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.42 and last traded at $279.19, with a volume of 2228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.23.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $70,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.