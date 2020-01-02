Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.42

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.42 and last traded at $279.19, with a volume of 2228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.64.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.
In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $70,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
