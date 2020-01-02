Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.75

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $304.75 and last traded at $303.88, with a volume of 1750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.29 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

