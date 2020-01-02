Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.44

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 4652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

