Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.44

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 4652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
