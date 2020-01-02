Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 45,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The firm has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

