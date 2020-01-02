Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.53

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Quidel by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

