NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 2523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Get NCR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.