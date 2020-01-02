NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 2523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
