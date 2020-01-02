Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 159548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gerdau by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Gerdau by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 529,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.