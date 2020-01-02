Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.64

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 101987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.