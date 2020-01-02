Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.78

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 50041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

